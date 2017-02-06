Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

Choose your favourite from our list of nominated gyms.
We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, post the coupon from today's paper stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite gym from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Vote for your favourite...
LP 01 - A1 FITNESS STUDIOS Unit 22 Coppull Enterprise Centre Mill Lane, Coppull
LP 02 - ACRESFIELD HEALTH CLUB AND SPA, A6 Cabus, Garstang
LP 03 - ALL SEASONS LEISURE CENTRE, Water Street, Chorley
LP 04 - ASTLEY PARK FITNESS CENTRE, 1-3 Park Road, Chorley
LP 05 - BACTIVE FITNESS CENTRE, Mill Lane, Preston
LP 06 - BAMBER BRIDGE LEISURE CENTRE, Brindle Road, Preston
LP 07 - BODY PULSE, 140 Station Road, Preston
LP 08 - CHOICES HEALTH & BEAUTY, 87 Withy Trees Avenue, Preston
LP 09 - CHORLEY FITNESS, 69 Chapel Street, Chorley
LP 10 - CITY OF PRESTON GYMNASTICS CLUB LTD, Harcross Mill, Campbell Street, Preston
LP 11 - CLAYTON GREEN SPORTS CENTRE, Clayton Green Road, Chorley
LP 12 - COPPULL LEISURE CENTRE, Springfield Road, Chorley
LP 13 - CROSS FIT ATHLETES’ EDGE, 28 Marathon Place, Moss Side Industrial Estate, Leyland
LP 14 - DAVID LLOYD GYM, Moss Lane, Chorley
LP 15 - DW FITNESS CLUB, Port Way, Preston
LP 16 - FENTON FITNESS, Brockholes Way, Garstang
LP 17 - FIT4LESS PRESTON, Capital Trade Park, Winery Lane, Preston
LP 18 - FULWOOD LEISURE CENTRE, Black Bull Lane, Preston
LP 20 - GYM WORKS, Euxton Lane, Chorley
LP 21 - GYMETC, King Street, Leyland
LP 22 - GYMOPHOBICS PRESTON, 44 Liverpool Road, Preston
LP 23 - HEALTH CLUB AT RIBBY HALL VILLAGE, Ribby Rd, Preston
LP 24 - HEARTBEAT NWCC, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston
LP 25 - J D GYM, Lime House, Market Street, Preston
LP 26 - JUST FOR LADIES FITNESS CENTRE, Lytham Road, Preston
LP 27 - LARCHES AND SAVICK BOXING GYM, 3-5 Catforth Road, Preston
LP 28 - LEYLAND LEISURE CENTRE, Lancastergate, Preston
LP 29 - LIFESTYLE FITNESS, Bill Shankly Crescent, Preston
LP 30 - LONGRIDGE COMMUNITY GYM, Calder Avenue, Preston
LP 31 - MARRIOTT LEISURE CLUB, Marriott Hotel, Preston
LP 32 - MELS GYM, Cunliffe Street, Chorley
LP 33 - MUSCLE ALLEY GYM, Ward Street, Preston
LP 34 - PARK HALL HEALTH CLUB, Park Hall Road, Chorley
LP 35 - PURE GYM, North Road Retail Park, Preston
LP 36 - REAL GYM, Ormskirk Road, Preston
LP 37 - REPS GYM, Longridge Road, Preston
LP 38 - ROW-BICS, 14 Helmsley Green, Preston
LP 39 - RURAL SPLASH YMCA, Station Road, Kirkham
LP 40 - SAS GYM, 124 Clydesdale Place, Leyland
LP 42 - SHAW HILL GYM, Chorley
LP 43 - SHIRLEY MARSDEN HEALTH & BEAUTY, 14 Wellington Place, Preston
LP 44 - SPORTESSE - PT, Highfiled Industrial Estate Chorley
LP 45 - SWALLOW LEISURE, St Mary’s Presbytery Preston
LP 46 - THE FITNESS LEAGUE, 18 Southfield Drive, Prestion
LP 47 - THE GYMNASIUM, Cunliffe Street, Chorley
LP 48 - THE LEISURE CENTRE, Best Western, Leyland Way Leyland
LP 49 - TOTAL FITNESS , West Strand Rd, Preston
LP 50 - TRACEY RIGBY, 5 Talbot Road, Leyland
LP 51 - VIRGIN ACTIVE, The Capitol Centre, Preston
LP 52 - WARRIOR GYM, Arkwright Mill, Hawkins Street, Preston
LP 52 - WESTVIEW LEISURE CENTRE, West View, Preston
LP 53 - XFIT GYM, Friday Street, Chorley
LP 54 - YMCA GARSTANG, Windsor Road, Garstang