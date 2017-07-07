Beautiful music on show by local choirs

A ‘balmy evening’ of music is on the bill tonight and tomorrow, as the Elswick Singers present their Summer Harmonies concerts.

The shows take place at Elswick Village Hall from 7.30pm, with tickets costing £6 including refreshments, with free admission to under 12s.

A spokesman said: “We invite you to come along, enjoy a glass of wine or cup of tea or coffee and relax on a hopefully balmy evening listening to some lovely music in an interesting programme with some surprises.”

The nominated charity for the concert is the National Autistic Society.

• Blackpool Male Voice Choir and The Capricorn Singers are holding a joint Summer Concert at St Wulstan’s Church, in Fleetwood.

The concert takes place on Saturday, July 22 at 7pm. Tickets cost £6 from bmvc@btinternet.com or by calling 01253 702195.

BMVC are fresh from singing live on Radio Lancashire for BBC Music Day at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood as a blue plaque was unveiled for Alfie Boe, while The Capricorn Singers recently won The Ladies Choir Class at Skipton Music Festival.