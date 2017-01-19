Blue Room fundraiser at Bootleg Social

Bootleg Social will be hosting a night of live music on Saturday, to help raise money to reopen the Blue Room.

The independent pub shut down in 2013 due to financial struggles.

‘Back to the Blue Room’ is the brainchild of local band Black Eddy and will feature an array of local bands.

Black Eddy guitarist Jay Jackson said: “This event is going to be a fund raiser to get the Blue Room back open again. “As I’m sure you’re aware, our much loved pub closed down a while back and we want it open again.”

Black Eddy will be joined by fellow Blackpool bands Sin Circus, Tuscan Sun and Daybreaker.

Doors open at 8pm. Entry is £3.