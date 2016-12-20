Craig Charles brings the funk to Bootleg again

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club is returning to Bootleg Social on Wednesday, December 28.

It will be the third time this year that he will DJ at the alternative Topping Street venue.

He will be joined on the night by Lancastrian, Hammond Organ and Drum Duo ‘Get Cater’, Phil Austin and Soul Food DJ’s Loader & Wittsy.

Craig Charles runs a weekly Funk and Soul Show broadcast on BBC Radio 6 Music on Saturdays, where he plays all varieties of funk and soul music, from classic tracks to the latest releases.

Since 2008, Charles has continuously toured The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club, performing live DJ sets at nightclubs, festivals and special events throughout the UK, and beyond.

Charles plays a mixture of well-known, classic funk and soul tracks, usually covered and remixed by current leading bands and DJs, along with the latest new danceable songs.

Stephen Skelly, co-owner at Bootleg Social, said “We are delighted to see Craig return to Bootleg.

“These nights are some of the best nights that we have ever had down at the bar. The vibe and atmosphere can’t be beaten. This night will be a great way to end our year and we’ve got some really exciting events lined up for 2017.”

Tickets are available at www.bootlegsocial.co.uk.