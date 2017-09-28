Dances aim to put on a tap show with a real difference

Tap Factory is an International hit show for all the family, featuring urban tap dance, percussion, comedy and acrobatics.

Tap Factory promises to be so much more than a dance show.

It is full of high energy dance, explosive percussion and unbelievable acrobatics, all wrapped up in a fun-filled evening.

The stunning live music and choreography is created from the most ordinary of objects by a highly talented, internationally renowned cast of award-winning tap dancers.

On stage the show features; four pairs of tap shoes, 12 oil barrels, one stepladder, four trash bins, one bucket,one toolbox, one broom, 12 cans, four wood mallets and eight male dancers.

Tap Factory, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Saturday, 7.30pm

Tickets: www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk