Duo still have an appetite to spread the hip hop gospel

They’re Still Hungry, and they’re still touring the UK - this time taking towns less commonly seen on the hip hop trail.

Long-standing collaborators, Southampton-born DJ Format and Abdominal, from Toronto, are hitting the road for the second time this year, on a new leg of their promotion for their first full-length album together Still Hungry - despite their work going back more than a decade.

They’ll be hitting Blackpool’s Bootleg Social venue on Topping Street, on Saturday, November 11, with tickets now on sale.

Still Hungry was released in May and it saw the guys play live on BBC 6 Music with Lauren Laverne as well as London’s Soho Radio.

The first single from the album, Behind the Scenes was play listed on 6 Music and received more than 50 plays on the station.

The duo has released several videos to accompany the album and they have clocked up more than 150,000 plays so far. Still Hungry hit the Top 10 in the iTunes Hip Hop Charts as well as hitting number one in the overall Bandcamp album charts.

A spokesman said: “The second part of the UK tour sees DJ Format & Abdominal reach towns and cities a lot of artists don’t care to reach proving the fact that the UK hip hop scene is thriving as much as ever.”

Go to www.facebook.com/DJFormatUK and www.face book.com/MCAbdominal for tickets.