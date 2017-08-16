Elvis is alive and well, and living in Blackpool

It's the 40th anniversary of his death, but some still believe he's still very much still with us.

From working down the chip shop to a Kalamazoo Burger King, Elvis spotting has become a staple of silly-season tabloid reporting.

We found seven Elvi alive and well and living on the Fylde Coast

So in the time-honoured tradition of investigative reporting, we set off on the Elvis trail like a hound dog in the ghetto.

We spent literally minutes on a thorough 192.com search looking for people with the name "Elvis Presley", and couldn't believe the results.

It turns out the there are seven... SEVEN Elvi living in Blackpool, and although some might be the Devil in disguise, our suspicious minds lead us to think that one of them might just be taking care of business in the promised land.

The official story says that king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Presley died in the bathroom of his home in Memphis, Tennessee, though he was actually pronounced dead at 3.30pm in the emergency room of the Baptist Hospital, Memphis.

We can believe Elvis would be in the Kalamazoo Burger King

But, until it's time for you to go, where better to eke out a quiet existence than Blackpool? Viva Las Vegas of the North.

Proof: The Weekly World News