Elvis is in the Marine Hall building - for one night

There’s One Night Of Elvis in store for fans of the legendary singer at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, this month.

‘Back by popular demand’ Lee Memphis King is bringing One Night of Elvis once more to Marine Hall on Saturday, July 22 with a brand new production for 2017.

A spokesman said: “Lee Memphis King is the producer and director of the most authentic tribute production to the greatest entertainer of the last century, Elvis Presley. “He recreates the essence of the King with consummate ease and an almost unbelievable combination of stunningly accurate vocals and incredible passion in every performance.

“Over the last 10 years as Lee has toured his ‘One Night of Elvis’ he has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond. In August 2016 he completed a sell-out concert tour of Israel, performing to over 8,000 fans.

In this latest production, Lee Memphis King portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the iconic ‘Vegas Years’ from 1969 - 1977.

Tickets are £20 from 01253 887693.