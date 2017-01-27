Ex Section 25 members join forces for pub gig

Three former members of legendary Blackpool band, Section 25, will be performing at the Golden Eagle, Bispham, tomorrow night.

English Electro, featuring Stuart Hill and Roger Wikeley, will be supported by Ian Butterworth’s S.L.I.

The night will feature a mixture of 80s and 90s electronic synth-classics, as well as original material from both bands.

Section 25 were originally formed in Poulton in 1977 by brothers Larry and Vincent Cassidy and before long were signed to Manchester’s Factory Records.

They released a number of albums and singles on the label including the song ‘Looking From A Hilltop’.

Ian Butterworth and Roger Wikeley joined the band as part of a new line-up, performing alongside the Cassidy brothers for the band’s first live show in almost two decades.

Sound engineer Stuart Hill joined the band a few of years later.

Section 25 received international recognition last year when Kanye West sampled one of their early tracks ‘Hit’, from album ‘Always Now’ on his latest album, ‘The Life of Pablo’

The gig will start at 9pm.