George Harrison anniversary collection

The family of The Beatles’ George Harrison have announced the release of ‘The Vinyl Collection’ box set featuring all of George Harrison’s solo studio albums in one collection for the first time.

The vinyl box set includes all 12 of George’s studio albums with exact replicas of the original release track listing and artwork.

Also included in the box set are George’s classic live album Live In Japan, and two 12” single picture discs of ‘When We Was Fab’ and ‘Got My Mind Set On You’.

All the discs are 180-gram heavyweight vinyl and are housed in a high-quality two-piece rigid slipcase box.

The original analogue master tapes were used for the new re-masters and were cut at the legendary Capitol studios to ensure exceptional audio quality throughout.

The collection will be released on Friday, February 24 (which would have been Harrison’s 74th birthday.) and will cost a staggering £370.

Also released on the same date will be an extended edition of his 1980 autobiography ‘I Me Mine’ and a George Harrison branded turntable.