Grand is the word! Valli show gets five week-run

‘Walk Like a Man’ is returning to the Grand Theatre by popular demand and tickets go on sale at 10am, today.

The Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute show debuted at the venue back in October and it went so well that it’s been given an astonishing five-week run this time around.

It will run from Tuesday, July 25 until Sunday, August 27, playing every night of the week other than Monday, with matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The show is produced by an ex-West End Jersey Boy himself in Mark Halliday, and it recently won the coveted ‘Best Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ tribute act award at the National Music Tribute Awards.

It features all the classic hits such as Sherry, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby and many more.

A spokesman said: “Walk Like A Man takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.“With a repertoire which needs no introduction, Walk Like A Man combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves to deliver a show full of energy and nostalgia which always leaves audiences wanting more.”

Tickets will be priced from £18.50. To book, call 01253 290190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.