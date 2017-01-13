Guild Hall announces bumper 2017 show schedule

Preston Guild Hall have started 2017 with a bang, announcing ticket details for more than 40 new shows.

Highlights from the upcoming season include music, theatre and even magic.

On Saturday, February 4, Introducing Festival will showcase great up and coming bands, such as The Capital, Satyr Play, 1.21 Gigawatts and The Lost Chord.

Friday, February 24 will see Jamie Raven take to the Charter Theatre stage, the magician who even managed to make Simon Cowell believe in magic on Britain’s Got Talent.

Folk darling Kate Rusby will play the venue on Wednesday, May 10 with new songs from her latest album ‘Life in a Paper Boat’.

On Saturday, November 18, 8 out of 10 Cats’ Jon Richardson will bring his ‘Old Man’ stand-up tour to the venue.

Closing out the year will be the 2017 pantomime - Aladdin - following on from the venue’s record-breaking production in 2016.

However, the venue have also announced that singer-songwriter Jake Quickenden, who was due to perform in the Guild Hall’s LiVe venue on Saturday, January 28 has had to cancel his performance here.

The cancellation is due to Jake’s filming commitments, which have been extended.

To buy tickets for any of the mentioned shows, claim a refund for Jake Quickenden or for more information, visit prestonguildhall.co.uk.