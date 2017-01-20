Jazz up your Valentine’s Day at the Lowther

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your significant other on Valentine’s Day, look no further than Lowther Pavilion.

Following last year’s successful event, The Fylde Coast Jazz Men will be returning for a “romantic” and “atmospheric” evening of entertainment.

Susan Chandler, Committee Member of the Friends of Lowther Pavilion, said: “We are pleased to welcome back the Fylde Coast Jazz Men to the Lowther Pavilion following on from last year’s successful event.

“The organising of events such as these is one of the many ways that members of the Friends of Lowther Pavilion can become involved in supporting the Pavilion.

“The Friends have organised many successful events, most notably the annual New Year’s Eve Dance, the annual 1940s Dance and the Monday Tea Dances, we get a great satisfaction and enjoyment of organising these events as well as raising funds to support the Pavilion.”

Tickets are priced at £15 , which includes canapes and a glass of bubbly.

To book, contact the Box office on 01253 794221 or email at boxoffice@lowtherpavilion.co.uk.