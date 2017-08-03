Punk party comes of age as 21st Rebellion begins

Rebellion festival, Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Until Sunday

This weekend Blackpool’s Rebellion Festival comes of age in its 21st anniversary.

Thousands of punk fans will be in town with a line up including The Vapors, Slaves, The Skids, DOA, Alternative TV, Neville Staples Band, Good Riddance, Scream (who once featured Dave Grohl), Toyah, Richie Ramone, Leftover Crack, Ruts DC and many more.

A festival spokesman said: “We’re proud to have an event that we feel has a true festival spirit. We’ve added literary stages, punk art exhibitions, acoustic stages, poetry, vintage clothing, tattooists, healing workshops and much more. But at our heart we’re still punk and we’re still 100 per cent independent and a true DIY family run event.”