Ray Davies releases first album in nine years

Newly knighted musician Sir Ray Davies has released details of his first album in nearly a decade.

Americana is a 15-track collection of original songs and it follows Davies’ 2013 memoir of the same name, using the book as both source material and creative catalyst.

Davies also enlisted The Jayhawks as backing band, and recorded the album in London at Konk, the studio founded by his former band The Kinks in 1973.

A spokesman said: “The album is an autobiographical work, chronicling the inextricable role America has played in Davies’ life.

From his earliest days touring the US with the Kinks and subsequent blacklisting by the American Musicians Union, to his years playing stadiums and eventually staying in New York and New Orleans for a time, America has served as both muse and tempest to Davies.”

Since the release of his last solo album, 2008’s ‘Working Man’s Cafe,’ Ray Davies released the 2010 collaborative project ‘See My Friends,’ which featured Bruce Springsteen, Mumford and Sons, Metallica and Spoon. Americana will be released on Friday, April 21.