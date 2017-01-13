Sands to bring tide of change for new year

The award-winning Sands Venue is soon to be back in action after a short winter break with another mixed bag of old favourites and newer names topping the bill.

First to feature in 2017 is acclaimed soul and Motown tribute singer Ritchie Penrose.

He will be presenting another of his popular intimate Sea View Special evenings on Friday, January 27,

The following night, in the main cabaret and show lounge, 80s Gold returns for the first of a string of 2017 dates featuring music made famous by ABC, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran, ABC and others.

Newer names to the venue, The Immediates, headline on Friday, February 3.

Rated as one of the UK’s premier Mod revivalists, the band perform the classic sounds of British bands such as The Who and The Kinks through to Trojan and American influences from Booker T and beyond.

Back for the first in a series of 2017 dates on Saturday, February 4 are The Glam Mantics with their 70s & 80s Decades Show.

Two of Britain’s most iconic musical eras are brought to life featuring songs from legends such as the Bay City Rollers, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Adam & The Ants and many more.

Tuesday February 14 features a Valentine’s Night Frank Sinatra Tribute, from Stars In Their Eyes finalist James Chadwick.

Friday, February 17 is the first chance this year to boogie on down to popular 10-piece band The Kommitments paying tribute to The Commitments and the soul music which inspired them.

ABBA Sensation make their first appearance of the year on Saturday, February 18 with an evening of music, costumes and even the choreography of the world’s favourite Swedish pop group.

Sweet Dreams make their Sands debut on Friday, February 24. This hi tech multi-tribute show fronted by Julie Gold features music made famous by the likes of Eurythmics, Elton John, Cher, Madness and a host of other legends.

The shortest month comes to a close on Saturday, February 25 with the Elvis Experience. An energetic big sounding homage to the King and his music.

Tickets: www.the-sands-blackpool.co.uk.