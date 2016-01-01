Search
Tributes to George Michael from his 1980s friends and rivals

Star names from the 1980s pop scene were among those hailing the impact of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day aged 53.
George Michael

George Michael

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies aged 53

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, his publicist said.
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies from severe infection aged 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said.

Pete Cannon

Pay in with food at underground Bootleg event

Bootleg Social are asking for donations of five non-perishable items in return for entry to a night of grime, hip hop, garage, drum and bass, and jungle music, tonight.

Craig Charles

Craig Charles brings the funk to Bootleg again

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club is returning to Bootleg Social on Wednesday, December 28.

Frank Patterson.

Frank brightened up the darkest day

A heartbroken family is still waiting to hear how a much-loved 63-year-old father of two from Chorley died during a break in Spain.

Honey G is performing at the Flamingo nightclub on New Years Eve

X Factor rapper set to create New Year buzz

Controversial X Factor act Honey G will be “shutting it down” at Flamingo nightclub, on New Year’s Eve.

Music
Grand Theatre Blackpool

Grand Christmas Concert returns

Poulton-le-Fylde Band will take to the stage once again for the annual Grand Christmas Concert, tonight.

Music
Eye The Bomb

A Very Messy Christmas returns for ninth year

More than 14 of the Fylde’s finest local acts will take to the stage for the ninth ‘Very Messy Christmas’ at Bootleg Social.

Blake

Blake take over Pavilion

Classical Brit Award winning band Blake will perform a special Christmas show at Lowther Pavilion, tomorrow.

The Bay City Rollers

Rollermania in Ballroom

The Bay City Rollers will roll their way into the town tomorrow, bringing Rollermania with them.

Santa at Haigh Hall

Top 10 things to do at the weekend

Here is our guide of upcoming events this weekend.
News
Leyland Photographic Exhibition

Guardian recommends things to do this week

Here is our guide of upcoming events this week
Croston Fair

Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of upcoming events this weekend.
News
Greg Lake, Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer at Kennington Oval with their awards gained in the Melody Maker Polls

Greg Lake has died aged 69

Former King Crimson frontman Greg Lake has died aged 69, his manager has confirmed

Emma Wright

Jingle Bell rock at Viva

Viva’s Christmas Party Spectacular - The Jingle Bells Ball, will return once again on Saturday night.

Music
Elvis tribute act Chris Connor who has two shows lined up at Viva

Elvis tribute aiming to get Viva all shook up

After his headline show at Lowther Pavilion last month, the world’s best Elvis tribute Chris Connor will once again be returning to the Fylde for two shows at Viva.

Music
Tom Ogden , Blossoms

Something rather exciting is blossoming

Blossoms, Albert Hall, Manchester

Music
