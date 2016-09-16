Troubadour come home for final gig of the year

Blackpool band Troubadour will be closing out their UK tour with an intimate show at Thornton Little Theatre.

The show will be a great chance to hear some of the band’s new tunes before they head into the studio.

The last time Troubadour played the Little Theatre two years ago, they were a two-piece made up by Michael Shanagher and Andy Bache. They’ve since doubled in size adding multi-instrumentalist Bobby Turner and drummer Liam Pemberton into the mix.

Troubadour’s debut album ‘Carnival Town’ was a success with track ‘Shelter’ being used in the BBC drama Waterloo Road. Their latest offering ‘Infinite Expectations’ showcases their new bigger sound.

They’ll be supported on the night by another Fylde band, Familiar Ghost, an eclectic mix of music makers creating sounds derived from thoughtful lyrics, quirky rhythms and drums from the deep.

Troubadour play on Saturday, October 8, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at just £7. To book call the box office on 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk