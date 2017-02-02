Wadda show Viva have lined up tomorrow night, with ‘the greatest rock and roll band in the world’ Showaddywaddy coming to play.

The Leicester six-piece includes original band members Rod Deas (bass guitarist) and Romeo Challenger (drums) alongside newer colleagues, Paul Dixon (guitar), Andy Pelos (vocals), Dean Loach (keyboards and guitar), Rob Hewins (drums, guitar and vocals).

Viva Blackpool’s managing director, Martin Heywood, said: “This dynamic and uplifting show covers all of Showaddywaddy’s biggest hits and is sure to pull in the fans.”

Tickets cost £21.50. Hit www.vivablackpool.com.