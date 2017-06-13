Wonderful opera is nothing to be afraid of

Opera star Lesley Garrett is often regarded as one of the leading voices in the classical crossover world.

But she’s certainly no supporter of the genre.

“I hate ‘crossover’,” she says. “It sounds like a bra.

“I just love good music. I born in a South Yorkshire pit village. I was brought up singing everything around a piano.

“It was a profoundly musical area. Family played music and we got together with my dad’s homemade wine and sang regularly; opera, folk, pop, community songs.

“We would have a go at anything. We were the Von Trapps of South Yorkshire, and I’ve carried on like that in my own life.”

Lesley will return to Blackpool on Thursday for the first time since 2004 - when she visited during the first series of Strictly Come Dancing - headlining Magic Of The Opera at the Opera House.

“I’ve been down the road in Lytham three times since, for the Proms, but not Blackpool itself, so I’m very much looking forward to this show,” Lesley said.

“It’s a new organisation for me, that’s putting on this show, and Blackpool will be my first date with them.

“It’s a really wonderful company, with their own orchestra and musical director creating the arrangements.

“The standard will be very high indeed. I’m joining some very established singers and we’ll be doing ensemble pieces, as well as solos and duets, and I love to do that; it’s the joy of opera the team work and camaraderie - and making fantastic music with more than one voice.”

The concert series marks a return to classical entertainment-type opera for Lesley, after a few years working on modern operas.

“It’s going to be a terrific night for all concerned,” she said. “I’m doing a lot of modern opera at the moment, for the last three or four years, like Opera North’s La Voix Humaine, which was quite a departure for me.

“Prior to the break I had to do musical theatre and TV, it had mainly been classical opera; Mozart, Handel, playing the chambermaid or shepherdess.

“But I wanted to do something that would pack a punch to come back to opera and that opened a door; I have four new operas opening for me now.

“With those and Magic Of The Opera, I’m getting a lovely balance between powerful new opera and wonderful opera as entertainment - and both are important.

“I’m always trying to bring opera to a wider audience to allay people’s fears about opera as there are still massive misconceptions about it. Really, you just have to love a good tune.”

• Magic Of The Opera, Thursday, Opera House, Blackpool. Visit www.wintergardensblackpool.com for tickets.