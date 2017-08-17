Sister Act star’s got fire in stomach for a return to the recording studio

Audiences at next weeks Opera House show Sister Act should keep a close eye on Alexandra Burke as she takes to the stage.

The past X Factor winner will be taking to the stage for the last time as sassy nun Deloris Van Cartier after more than 13 months on the road.

“There definitely will be tears on the last night - which is actually a Sunday show, and something I’ve never done before in theatre,” she said.

“It’s going to be a really big week in Blackpool; my last week in Sister Act and my birthday.

“I personally don’t have plans for that but hope my boyfriend does. No pressure.”

Alexandra has been touring almost non-stop for two and a half years, having been in The Bodyguard immediately prior to joining Sister Act.

The musical is based on the film of the same name, where on-the-run club singer Deloris gets sent to the last place on earth her gangster ex-boyfriend would think to look for her - a convent.

While there she bonds with the nuns, forging friendships as she teaches them about life and music.

“It’s actually really sad that it’s coming to an end,” she said. “I’ve become really close with some of the cast and we talk about friendships and bonding when we’re on stage.

“I’m exhausted, but I’ve had the best time. Sister Act has got a real girl power vibe, which just comes naturally when you’re doing it.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with such talented people.”

You’d think she’s ready for a break then, but Alex will be straight into the studio - after ‘a few days off’ - to put the finishing touches to her album and spend time with family.

“As much as I have been in the studio recently, it’s a challenge to be on stage at night and then to be in the studio during the day,” she said. “It’s very difficult vocally, so it’s time to concentrate on the music again.

“It’s so exciting to get back to pop. Music has always been my first love, although I’ve had a great time in theatre.

“It’s been a long time away, but there’s a fire in my stomach to come back to it.”

Alexandra first came to attention in the 2005 series of The X Factor, when she reached the judges’ houses round before being rejected by judge Louis Walsh.

She came back to the competition in 2008 - going on to win show mentored by Cheryl Cole.

“It has been a long journey, nearly 10 years, and I don’t know where the time has gone,” she said. “It has been difficult but it has just flown by.

“My first album I was 21, second I was 25. I’ve been recording this album since 2014, and I’m going to be 29 next week.

“Of course there’s been changes along the way, I’ve grown up as an artist and as a young woman.

“I don’t want to say the new album is serious, but it’s about what I’ve been going through; an open diary. That’s the concept of it, the real life situations, good, bad, happy, sad - a massive diary entry.”

Sister Act, Opera House, Blackpool

Tuesday to Saturday, August 22 to 29. Call 0844 856 1111