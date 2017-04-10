The Guardian recommends...

Here's a small selection of events happening over the next few days:

Chorley Cycling Grand Prix, Chorley, Saturday, April 15

Chorley town centre is the place to cheer on Britain’s professional cyclists as they race-off on a 116 mile course around the borough in the opening round of the British Cycling Elite Road Series for 2017. They will battle-it-out over a challenging five-lap route through the Chorley countryside, before racing to the finish line on Park Road, close to the entrance to Astley Park. From 11am until 4pm.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Chorley, Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17

A bear-filled family adventure at Botany Bay. Hunt to find all the cuddly teddy bears hidden around the mill to claim a prize. From 9.30am until 5pm.

Bounce Mania, Bamber Bridge, Friday, April 14

Bounce Mania will offer adrenaline fuelled, action-packed entertainment for kids of all ages. It’s at South Ribble Tennis and Leisure Centre in Bamber Bridge. Tickets are £8 for ages four to 12.

Worden/Euxton Guided Ramble, Worden, Wednesday, April 12

Go along to get fit, make friends and explore the countryside. Meet at Worden Park Car Park, Leyland for a 10am start. Suitable clothing including sturdy footwear is essential.

Twelfth Night (NT Live), Chorley, Sunday, April 16

Tamsin Grieg stars in a new twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity. Recorded at the National Theatre and shown on the big screen at Chorley Little Theatre. It starts at 7pm. Tickets £12/£10 on the door.