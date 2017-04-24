The Guardian recommends...

Here's a small selection of events happening in and around Chorley and South Ribble this week:

Chess, Adlington, until Saturday, April 28

Never mind Game of Thrones, Chess is an altogether different clash of kings, it’s more a game of intrigue, subterfuge and treachery played out on a board with the winner in this musical version occupying the only throne available to the world grandmaster. Chess is being presented by AMAS at Adlington Community Centre in Railway Road. Curtain up is 7.30pm each night and tickets are £10. Box office: 07799 486876.

Table Top & Craft Sale, Leyland, Sunday, April 30

Wellington Park, Leyland is the venue for this sale, from 8am until 1pm. Among the stall holders will be Preston Heartfelt, who raise funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). Call 01772 748843 to make donations of goods.

Art in Adlington, Adlington, Tuesday, April 25

Art in Adlington is an independent group which meets at Fairview Youth and Community Centre in Adlington. ​The new term starts on today and runs until 4 July. ​Tutor led sessions are at 9am, 11.15am and 1.30pm.

Much Hoole Guided Ramble, Much Hoole, Wednesday, April 26

Meet at St Michaels Church in Liverpool Old Road. Starts at 10am prompt. Go along to get fit, make friends and explore the countryside. Suitable clothing including sturdy footwear is essential.

Digital Drop-in, Chorley, Thursday, April 27

Small informal group sessions, ideal for complete beginners, held every Thursday at Age UK, St Thomas’s Road from 10am until 12pm. Find out how to search online, send and receive emails and try out a variety of apps.