The Guardian recommends...

Here are five things you might want to try this week:

Plant Propagation Skills Workshop, Chorley, Saturday, May 7

This is a rare opportunity to work alongside a trained horticulturalist, teacher and member of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture in a beautiful four acre country garden. The workshop is happening at Brinscall Hall, Dick Lane and runs from 10am until 3pm. Tickets are £50 includes lunch, plus you can take home the seeds and cuttings you prepare on the day. To book call 07443 459818.

Chorley Dualthon, Chorley, Saturday, May 6

Former World and European Duathlon Champion Katie Hewison will be in attendance at Astley Park from 8.30am until 2pm. It’s an off-road run/bike/run race, primarily for juniors of all abilities.

The Motorcycle Sprint, Hoghton, Sunday, May 7

You can watch bikes of all classes take on the challenge of the Hoghton Tower drive against the clock. Take along the whole family for a day out. It starts at 10am and admission is £10 (accompanied children free).

Triple C Country Music Club, Astley Village, Sunday, May 7

This month’s artist is Lance Merlin. Admission is £4 and it’s open from 7pm at Astley Village Community Centre. Bring your own drink (and glass). Tea, coffee and soft drinks available.

Bobbin Mill Pub Guided Walk, Buckshaw Village, Wednesday, May 3

Meet at Buckshaw Village, for this free guided ramble, starting at 10am prompt. Go along to get fit, make friends and explore the countryside. Suitable clothing including sturdy footwear is essential.