The Guardian recommends...

There's a great mix of things to try this weekend:

White Bear Studios Open Day, Chorley, Saturday, July 8

White Bear Studios is holding their first ever open day. The main reason for this is to give the people of Chorley more scope to create music and have an outlet for expression. There will be live music being recorded by local artists and bands, free food and drink provided, bouncy castle, tuck shop, a fudge and cake shop, an ice cream van and the coffee cow mobile coffee shop will be on site. It’s open from 11am until 5pm and admission is free. For more information visit www.whitebearstudios.co.uk

Recent Archaeology in Preston and South Ribble, Leyland, Saturday, July 8

Go along to the South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre on Church Road in Leyland for an Illustrated talk by David Hunt entitled “Older than the Pyramids- 5,000 years of archaeology in South Ribble”. The talk will feature the Mysteries of Moses, the Preston Dock Skulls, Romans at Walton and Leyland and the spectacular Cuerdale Hoard and more. It starts at 11am and admission is free. For more information call 01772 422041 or visit http://south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/

The King Returns, Hoghton, Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Celebrate the 400th anniversary of King James I’s visit to Hoghton Tower with a spectacular weekend of pomp, majesty, music and drama! You’ll meet the King’s horse, enjoy crafts and fun activities for youngsters, feast on our ox roast and other tasty treats both modern and historical, and experience a family day out you’ll never forget. The event opens at 10am on both days. Admission to the event is free - parking for cars is £10. For more information call 01254 852986.

Nine Mile Midsummer Ramble, Longton, Friday, July 7

Meet at the Visitor Centre, Longton Brickcroft at 10am, for a nine mile ramble with a pub lunch stop. Wear suitable clothing and footwear. No need to book, £1 is payable on the day.

Summer Fair and Jigsaw Festival, Hoghton, from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 9

To be opened by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev Philip North, and featuring up 30 made-up jigsaws all for sale. It's at the Holy Trinity Church in Hoghton. More details from stephen.benn72@btinternet.com