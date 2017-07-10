The Guardian recommends...

There's plenty of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble this week:

Bare Bones Exhibition, Chorley, from Saturday, July 15 until Sunday, September 10

Local historic house, Astley Hall, is welcoming a unique and exciting animal skeleton exhibition to its newly improved Art Gallery and it is sure to be a perfect day out for families. Admission is £1 for adults, £2 for children, with a family ticket costing £5 (two adults and up to three children). Open weekends and Saturday to Wednesday throughout the school holidays - 12pm until 4.30pm.

The Secret Garden, Chorley, Sunday, July 16

Experience an enchanting outdoor theatre performance in Astley Park’s Walled Garden. Pack a picnic, some camping chairs and get family and friends together. Starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are £10 adults, £7 children.

Ironman UK, Chorley, Sunday, July 16

The Ironman UK triathlon returns to the area with local people invited to cheer on the athletes and line the route of the bike ride section, which goes through many of Chorley’s villages. Visit http://eu.ironman.com

Guided Ramble, Coupe Green, Wednesday, July 12

Meet at Fox Lane in Coupe Green for a 10am prompt start. This moderate walk will take in three to six miles. Suitable footwear, including sturdy footwear is essential. Stiles and some uphill walking will be involved.

Into The Woods, Chorley, Wednesday, July 12 until Saturday, July 16

Chorley Youth Theatre present this Stephen Sondheim musical at Chorley Litte Theatre. Showtimes: 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets: £8 adults and £6 children.