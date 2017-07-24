The Guardian recommends...

Some great events to kick-start the summer holidays.

Chorley Flower Show, Chorley, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30

After the success of the second ever Chorley Flower Show, the fantastically floral event is back. All of your favourite attractions will be returning with a wider variety of horticultural displays and trade stands. This year there will also be a number of exciting new additions and gardening celebrities will return. It is being held in Astley Park on Hallgate from 10am until 5pm, both days. Ticket prices range between £1.50 and £12. For more information call 01257 515151.



Lancashire Reading Journey, Chorley, Wednesday, July 26

Chorley Library are hosting a Ghost of Astley Hall themed event where you can collect rewards for the Lancashire Reading Journey. Free drop-in activity from 10am until 11.30am.



Skylarks Community Choir Charity Summer Concert, Chorley, Thursday, July 27

All proceeds go to Derian House Children’s Hospice and Skylarks Community Choir. Tickets are £5. For further information or tickets call 07538 580296.



Magpies on the Market, Chorley, Thursday, July 27

Chorley Markets has teamed up with Chorley Football Club to offer some free football fun at the Covered Market 10am - 4pm on Thursdays during the school holidays. Meet and have your picture taken with players.



Buckshaw Summer Fair, Buckshaw Village, Sunday, July 30

This event is being held at Buckshaw Village Community Centre from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. There will be plenty of local stalls to browse.Admission is free. A family friendly event.