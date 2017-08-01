The Guardian recommends...

A handful of events happening this week:

British and American Classic Car Show, Leyland, Sunday, August 6

All the best of British automobiles with famous models from Austin, Morris, Jaguar, Rover and glitzy American autos by Chrysler, Cadillac, Ford, Lincoln and maybe some Studebakers too. Examples of early motor engineering brought together alongside some modern classic muscle cars demonstrate just how vehicles have developed over the years.Plus The Wigan Ukelele Band performing live. It’s at the British Commercial Vehicle Museum from 10am until 4.30pm. Call 01772 451011 for more information.



Tudor Tours with Henry VIII, Samlesbury, Sunday, August 6

Watch your heads as the King of England takes you on a guided tour of Samlesbury Hall. Tours begin in the Great Hall. The Sunday tour is free of charge, along with free admission to the Hall. If you enjoy your visit, there are several donation boxes dotted around the Hall and your contribution, large or small, goes towards the upkeep and preservation of the Hall. Samlesbury Hall can be found on Preston New Road, near Preston. The tours run at 11am and 2pm. Call 01254 812010 for more information.



PlayDay 2017, Chorley, Wednesday, August 2

Head down to Coronation Recreation Ground on Devonshire Road for Chorley’s annual Playday. There are plenty of free attractions including balloon modeling, arts and crafts, football and more. From 11am until 3pm.



The British Pageant, Chorley, August 1 to 5 and 8 to 12

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is presenting the British Pageant. Performances are on August 1 to 5 and 8 to 12 from 6.30pm. Tickets are free but book your ticket via www.ldsbritishpageant.co.uk



Pond Dip & Minibeast Hunt, Longton, Friday, August 4

Head to the Longton Brickcroft visitor centre at 10am for a pond dip and minibeast hunt. All equipment is provided. Event is suitable for ages over five. Booking essential. Admission: £2.