The Guardian recommends...

A great variety of events happening over the Bank Holiday weekend in Chorley and South Ribble.
Botany Bay Canal Festival, Chorley, Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28
This event will offer contrasting experiences with Boatel Party Cruises running cruises along the canal for all the family. Ellerbeck Narrowboats and the Kennet boat will also be featuring. Canal Fest is a free entry event with lots of activities to keep all ages entertained, including free canoeing experiences, classic car display and Silcocks Mini Fun Fair. Find out more online at www.botanybay.co.uk
Leyland Gardening Society Grand Show, Leyland, Saturday, August 26
Also classes for handicrafts, baking and photography. Children’s entries also welcome. Full details at www.leylandgardeningsociety.weebly.com. It’s at Halls for All at St. Ambrose, Leyland.
Free Guided Ramble, Buckshaw Village, Wednesday, August 23
Meet at Bobbin Mill Pub in Buckshaw Village for a prompt 10am start. This is a moderate ramble of up three to six miles long. Suitable footwear, including sturdy footwear is essential.
Vintage Cars and Coffee Sunday, Hoghton, Sunday, August 27
Hoghton Tower invites vintage and classic car owners and clubs to show off their cars with the backdrop of one of Lancashire’s grandest historic homes. Open from 10am.
CCC Beer Festival, Chorley, Friday, August 25 until Sunday, August 27
With 20 hand pulled ales, six craft ciders, top quality cricket, live music each night and a host of other refreshments Chorley Cricket Club is the place to be. Admission is free.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.