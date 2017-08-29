The Guardian recommends...

A handful of events happening this weekend in the Chorley and South Ribble area:
Yerba, Chorley, Sunday, September 3
Chorley Little Theatre will be broadcasting live theatre from London’s National Theatre directly to the cinema screen. Set in contemporary London, Billie Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her thirties desperate to conceive builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking climax. The show starts at 7pm and tickets are £12 and £10. For more information visit http://www.chorleylittletheatre.com/chorleytheatre/
Big Draw, Longton, Friday, September 1
Head over to Longton Brickcroft visitor centre any time between 10am and 12am to help create a wall display. All materials are provided. Suitable for ages over 5. Drop-in event, no need to book. Admission £1.
Chorley Handmade Market, Chorley, Saturday, September 2
From 11am until 4pm in The Lancastrian at Chorley Town Hall, there will be over 30 talented makers and food producers selling their wares. Entry into the market is free. A great event for the family.
Illustrated talk, Leyland, Saturday, September 2
Dr W.Shannon is giving an illustrated talk entitled Dr. Richard Kuerden: Father of Lancashire History at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre in Leyland. It starts at 11am and admission is free.
Vintage Farmers' Market, Mawdesley, Saturday, September 2
Cedar Farm is hosting a vintage farmers' market where you can enjoy the beautiful location whilst browsing the vintage fairs and farmers market. It runs from 10am until 5pm.
