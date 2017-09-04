The Guardian recommends...

A variety of events occuring in the Chorley and South Ribble area over the week:

The Atkinson Gathering, Leyland, Sunday, September 10

Atkinson’s history goes way back to 1916 when they acted as sales agents for ‘Sentinel Steamers’ before entering the market building their own steam wagons. Now is your chance to go along to the British Commercial Vehicle Museum on King Street in Leyland, and see some of the finest Atkinsons built, talk to their owners and take pictures too. Open from 10am until 4.30pm.



Brass Band Concert, Chorley, Saturday, September 9

Chorley District Scouts present for the 25th consecutive year, the nationally renowned 2nd Rossendale Scout Band who perform their adaption of the Proms in Brass. The concert starts at 7.30pm.



Charnock Richard Scarecrow Festival, Charnock Richard, Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

Charnock Richard village will have a variety of scarecrows on display. There will also be plenty to do for everyone at various venues.



Health Walk, Longton, Thursday, September 7

A gentle walk to help you get fit and stay fit. All walks are free and last about an hour. The distance covered is no more than 2.5 miles on flat surfaced paths. Meet at the Visitor Centre on Liverpool Road, Longton at 1pm.



The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Chorley, from Monday, September 11 until Saturday, September 16

Presented by CADOS at Chorley Little Theatre. Starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £8. For more information visit www.chorleylittletheatre.com/chorleytheatre/