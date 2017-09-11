The Guardian recommends...

Here's a sample of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming week:

The Hundred Mile an Hour Dog, Chorley, Saturday, September 16

Storyteller John Kirk presents Jeremy Strong’s The Hundred Mile an Hour Dog. Streaker is a mixed up kind of dog and Trevor has until the end of the holidays to train her or he’ll lose his bet with Charlie Smugg. Suitable for children and families age 6+. Admittance by free tickets, available from Chorley Library or by telephoning 0300 123 6703. Starts at 2pm.



Autumn Coffee Morning, Charnock Richard, Saturday, September 16

There will be tea, coffee, cakes, a quiz, raffle and a book exchange. All proceeds to the restoration of the Old School. From 10am until 12pm at Old School Community Centre on Charter Lane.



Brindle Historical Society, Brindle, Monday, September 18

Dive into history with an informative talk from Boyd Harris, speaking of the scuttled ships of Scapa Flow and the first Royal Yacht 1675. The talk begins at 7.30 pm and is at Brindle Village Hall.



Buckshaw’s Autumn Fair, Buckshaw Village, Sunday, September 17

There will be lots of wonderful contemporary craft and gift stalls for you to enjoy. From 1.30pm until 5.30pm. Admission free. It’s at Buckshaw Village Community Centre (behind The Hub).



Free Guided Ramble, Cuerden Valley, Wednesday, September 13

Park on A49 - Bamber Bridge, PR5 6AZ (approx) £1 parking charge. Meet at 10am prompt. Suitable footwear, including sturdy footwear is essential. Call 01772 625625 for more info.