The Guardian recommends...

A great mix of events happening over the coming week in Chorley and South Ribble:

Matt Richardson, Chorley, Sunday, September 24

Chorley Little Theatre is the veune to catch Matt Richardson a comedian and broadcaster.Matt has a lot to tell about strange things that happened to him on his last tour in 2013, as well as talking about everything else on his mind. Go along and join him for an evening full of humor and laughter. The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £12. For more information visit www.chorleylittletheatre.com/chorleytheatre/



Charity Barn Dance, Leyland, Saturday, September 23

Featuring live caller and the Fit for Purpose Ceilidh Band, being held at Wellington Park, Leyland. Hot Pot supper and more. Starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15, available from 07703 185605.



Chorley Health Mela, Chorley, Saturday, September 23

Head to the All Seasons Leisure Centre in Chorley for this free festival of health and wellbeing. Runs from 11am until 4pm. There’s free health and wellbeing advice, checks and taster sessions.



Leyland Band with Red Admiral Music Academy, Chorley, Sunday, September 24

Performing with the youngsters of the Red Admiral Music Academy at Chorley Town Hall. Tickets: £8 patrons; £10 advance; £12 door. Doors open 2pm.



Health Walk, Buckshaw Village, Thursday, September 21

A gentle walk round Buckshaw Village to help you get fit and stay fit. All walks are free and last about an hour. Meet on the Bobbin Mill car park. Wear suitable clothing and footwear.