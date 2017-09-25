The Guardian recommends...

A good variety of events are happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming week:
Black & Gold, Chorley, Saturday, September 30
Chorley-based soul and motown band Black & Gold roll into town for a great night of live dance music. This ten piece well-drilled outfit will play a night of soul standards and motown classics at The Lancastrian Suite in Chorley Town Hall. Tickets are £10, plus booking fee, and are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk or from Malcolm’s Musicland. Doors open at 7.30pm. Make sure you take your dancing shoes!
Macmillan Coffee Morning and Art Exhibition, Hutton, Saturday, September 30
South Ribble Artists are holding another Macmillan Coffee Morning and Art Exhibition at Hutton Village Hall. Open from 10am until 4pm. Admission is free.
Skylarks Community Choir, Chorley, Thursday, September 28
Do you love to sing, share music and make new friends? Rehearsals are held in Astley Coach House from 10.30am until 11.30am or 1pm until 2pm. Admission is £3.
Free Guided Ramble, Hutton, Wednesday, September 27
Meet at the Anchor Inn on Liverpool Road, Hutton for this ramble of three to six miles long. Start at 10am prompt. Suitable footwear, including sturdy footwear is essential.
Memories of Old Leyland, Leyland, Saturday, September 30
Talk by Dorothy Kazer, former librarian at Leyland and Lostock Hall. Held at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, Leyland. Starts at 11am. Admission is free.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chorley Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.