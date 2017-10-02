The Guardian recommends...

Here's a few ideas of things to do over the coming week in Chorley and South Ribble:
Blue Hawaii, Chorley, Thursday, October 5
Chorley Empire Community Cinema are continuing their dementia-friendly project to provide inclusive screenings, with the support of Chorley Council. The showings are open to everyone but will have low-level light, clear signage, and extra wheelchair spaces for people with accessibility issues. The showing of Blue Hawaii, featuring Elvis Presley, begins at 1.30pm at Chorley Little Theatre. Tickets are £3.
Chorley Six-hour Road Race, Astley Park, Saturday, October 7
Chorley Athletic and Triathlon Club is hosting this world class event in Astley Park. There will be athletes from England, Wales and Scotland taking part in individual and team races.
Chorley Live, Chorley, Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7
Chorley Council and the Creative Network will be taking over 30 venues each night, with performances on the hour at 7pm, 8pm, 9pm and 10pm. Entry is via a wristband that costs £5.
Fun Palace, Clayton Green, Saturday, October 7
Explore the world of art, music, technology and science. There will be Comic Book Science, card making, model railways, henna painting and lots more - for all ages. From 9.30am until 12.30pm at Clayton Green Library.
Local History Walk, Preston, Wednesday, October 4
Three mile local history walk, entitled Suffragists and Suffragettes in Preston, led by David Hunt, South Ribble Borough Councils museum curator. Meet at the entrance to the Harris Museum at 10.15am.
