Actors revealed for debut play at Chorley's historic market

The cast for a new play created specifically for Chorley Market can now be revealed.

It includes actor Naveed Choudhry, well known for playing Tariq in the award-winning BBC drama series Waterloo Road.

Other members of the cast for Under the Market Roof include Amy Drake, who has appeared in ITV’s Emmerdale, Russell Richardson has worked extensively on stage including performing in Singin’ In The Rain and Sarah Jane Lee, based in Chorley, whose theatre credits include A Christmas Cracker from Riding Lights Theatre Company.

Nick Stevenson, from Whittle-le-Woods, who started Junction 8 Theatre company with his sister Liz, said: “Under The Market Roof is a warm, funny, thought-provoking play about community, family, ambition and the connection we have to the place we live.”

“We are delighted with the cast that we’ve got because they’re all from the North West. Amy is from Chorley, Naveed, who has done TV work, is from Manchester and Russell and Amy were already involved in the project from when we started researching for it last year.

“We’ve also got 14 community actors on board and rehearsals are underway.”

Actors are now set to rehearse for the play which is set to come to town for a run of shows in October.

Inspired by the market space the show is all about Len who turned up on Chorley Market as a young man with nothing but a couple of suitcases of stock.

The script for Under the Market Roof is written by Becky Prestwich who has also written for Doctors and Holby City. The play will be performed between Tuesday, October 11 - Saturday, October 21 each evening at 8pm at the Market Place off Cleveland Street.

Although the main market will be closed a number of shops are opening up just for the occasion to allow visitors to grab a barm, a pint or a brew. The Bob Inn will be open as well as The Bees Country Kitchen and Classy Sandwich.

Tickets for the play cost £10 and are available online at www.junction8theatre.co.uk or at Malcolm’s Musicland in Chapel Street. Under The Market Roof is Junction 8 Theatre company’s debut show and is funded by Arts Council England.

