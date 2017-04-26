Classic tunes are a hit on stage

Dreamboats And Petticoats, Blackpool Opera House. Until Saturday

Feelings of nostalgia for an era of relative innocence are resurrected in a non-stop succession of pop tunes from the 50s and early 60s in this jukebox musical, now in its 10 year of touring.

The weak narrative fails to impress but the excellent band and a talented young cast, full of energy and vocal ability, more than makes up for the throw-away story.

With almost 50 songs on offer, there is something for everyone and the tunes feel as fresh today as they did the first time round.

Mostly set in an Essex youth club, rock and roll fame-seekers Norman (Alastair Hill) and Bobby (Alistair Higgins) enter a song-writing contest while vying for the attention of Sue (Laura Darton), until Laura (Elizabeth Carter) comes on the scene.

The characterisations are spot on, in particular Phil (Jimmy Johnston) as Bobby’s dad.

There are some great one-liners and comedic moments throughout, while the tunes has the audience up on their feet and dancing in the aisles.

YVONNE FIELDING