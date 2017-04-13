Fairy story fun for all

This year’s Easter pantomime at North Pier promises to be “just right” when it comes to entertaining the children.

The classic fairy tale of Goldilocks And The Three Bears is on over the weekend, with performances at 2pm on Friday to Monday, as well as a 7pm show on Friday in North Pier Theatre.

Magic Light Productions present Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Brought to you by Magic Light Productions, this hilarious adaptation of the traditional story tells of how Goldilocks and the Three Bears help to save the future of her Grandma Gertie’s circus.

Meanwhile in another part of the town the Evil Ringmaster of a rival circus is planning on kidnapping the bears and making his circus the best in town.

A spokesman said: “There is only one person who can save the day - Goldilocks! However she is not alone, she is accompanied on her adventure by Muddles and some of their puppet friends.

“Will they save Gertie’s circus and defeat the Evil Ringmaster?

“This new dazzling pantomime-style show of this classic story is magically brought to life with amazing sets, stunning costumes, magic, illusion, special eﬀects, song, dance, puppets and an abundance of laughter with a fabulous cast of characters.”

The show stars Libby Edwards as Goldilocks, Steve Bloor as Muddles, Stuart Loughland as Grandma Gertie, Jay Beadle as The Spirit of the Circus, Hannah Prosser as The Evil Ringmaster and from the Chuckle Brothers live theatre shows Safre’s Magic Light Puppets.

Tickets cost £11, £27 for a family of three or £32 for a family of four from www.ticketsource.co.uk or North Pier box office on 01253 623304.

• There’s still time to take a trip down the rabbit hole with Wonderland at the Opera House until Saturday night.

Former Coronation Street star Wendi Peters heads the cast as the Queen Of Hearts, with theatre stars Dave Willets and Rachael Wooding as the Mad Hatter and Alice.