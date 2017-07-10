For he’s a jolly good Fellow . .

Cold Feet actor John Thomson is to join an elite band of celebrities honoured by the University of Central Lancashire.

The 48-year-old will become an Honorary Fellow of UCLan during a degree ceremony at Preston’s Guild Hall next week.

The award is in recognition of the “enormous” contribution he has made to the performance industry during a 30-year career in showbiz.

John, who grew up in New Longton near Preston, is one of eight recipients of Honorary Fellowships during a week when 4,000 students will graduate. The others include a Michelin starred chef, the founder of an acid house band and an Oscar winner.

The citation, which will introduce John to a packed Guild Hall on Tuesday, reads: “John Thomson is perhaps best-loved for his role as Pete Gifford in Cold Feet and for his characters in the sketch show that defined the nineties, The Fast Show.

“But before making a name for himself as a talented actor, writer, drummer, comedian, and now executive producer of the documentary film Dying Laughing, John grew up here in New Longton, attending All Hallows Catholic High School and Runshaw College. It was here he cut his teeth in amateur dramatics at the Charter Theatre. It was while at university that he became good friends with Steve Coogan and that was the start of a 30-year career which has seen him make an enormous contribution to the world of comedy and drama.

“The pair worked together on projects including Spitting Image; Knowing Me, Knowing You; and 24 Hour Party People, as well as winning the Perrier Comedy Award for their act at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1992.

“The Fast Show came next, followed by memorable characters in series including Soldier Soldier and Men Behaving Badly, before John secured the career defining role on Cold Feet. John is a star of stage as well as screen, playing in numerous pantomimes.He’s also lent his voice to many BBC children’s series including Bill and Ben and the box office hit Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.”

Graham Massey, founder of the band 808 State, is also being honoured, along with Preston-born chef Michael Wignall and Burnley’s Mark Crabtree ,who won two Oscars for his sound equipment used in music and films.

Animator Barry Purves, book expert David Roche, academic Gennady Bognadov and children’s rights advocate Gerison Lansdown will also become Honarary Fellows.

conferred with the prestigious award.