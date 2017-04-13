Holland replaces Hudd in sitcom’s new stage outing

Hi-de-Hi favourite Jeffrey Holland has stepped in to play Tom Ballard in a new stage adaptation of TV sitcom Waiting For God.

The role had been due to be played by Roy Hudd but he has withdrawn from the production on medical advice due to ill health.

Holland joins Olivier-winner Nichola McAuliffe to head the cast in the stage version of the 1990s’ series, which comes to the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, in June.

The new comedy has been written by Waiting For God’s original creator Michael Aitkens.

A spokesman said: “All the favourite characters from the original series are re-imagined for 2017, facing the challenges that come with growing old disgracefully in the era of the silver surfer.

“At Bayview Retirement Home, battle-axe extraordinaire Diana Trent conspires with new resident Tom Ballard to give the conniving manager his comeuppance with unexpectedly heart-warming results.”

The cast will also feature Joanna Bending as Sarah Chase, David Benson as Geoffrey Ballard, Peter Cadden as Dennis Sparrow, Samuel Collings as Harvey Baines and Emily Pithon as Jane Edwards as well as Corinna Marlowe and Anna Westlake.

• Waiting For God runs at the Grand Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, June 20 to 24. Call 01263 290190 to book.