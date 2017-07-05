Laughter Show rolls into town

Much loved comedy act The Grumbleweeds are coming to the Marine Hall next month.

The whole family can join in the summer fun as the Grumbleweeds host their Laughter Show on Saturday.

It promises to be an evening of laughter, music and magic from a duo who have entertained since the 1960s.

The evening will be full to the brim with laugh-out-loud comedy routines, great singers and fun for everyone.

The Grumbleweeds have dominated the UK comedy scene for decades, from TV and radio to pantomime, cruise and cabaret.

Timeless classic routines and unforgettable characters weave their way through a seamless act, interlaced with minty-fresh routines and impressions to earn the duo the highest respect among their peers and the right to call themselves The Guv’nors of live comedy.

Looking ahead to the autumn, British ventriloquist and America’s Got Talent winner Paul Zerdin with his brand new All Mouth show, rolls into town on Saturday November 4 as part of his huge 45-date tour.

Tickets for both shows 887693.