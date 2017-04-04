Theatre review: The Tenant of Wildfell Hall at the Octagon Theatre, Bolton

The tenant of Wildfell Hall is a woman of mystery; a woman with secrets. And it is difficult to say much more than that without spoiling it for you.

Suffice to say that Anne Bronte was clearly a woman ahead of her time in writing this tale of the oppression and abuse of women on every level. She could see the injustice long before the general population could acknowledge it.

Michael Peavoy. Photo: Richard Davenport

She also highlights the alcoholic abuse that men inflicted on themselves – something with which she was familiar, having had a brother guilty of such abuse.

This is a smooth production as present and past interchange effortlessly to present us with the full picture – requiring most of the players to take on dual roles. And you cannot fault the cast. You can detect the relish with which they tackle their roles in response to the writing which is clearly appreciated.

I trust I have not given too much away – apart from the fact that here is a play worth seeing. It is a new adaptation by Deborah McAndrew and directed with aplomb by Elizabeth Newman.

The play runs until April 22nd and tickets are available on 01204-520661.