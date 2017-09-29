You’d be a dummy to miss winner

America’s Got Talent winner ventriloquist Paul Zerdin returns to the UK fresh from Stateside success.

With his tour Paul Zerdin: All Mouth, he is on stage at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Saturday, November 4.

Since winning the show he has been headlining the world-famous Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, with a sparkling show featuring his all-star cast of puppets.

Join Paul, Sam, Albert and Baby plus two crazy new characters for an evening of laugh out loud stand-up comedy.

A You tube sensation, Paul is a regular on the Royal Variety Show and has been seen most recently on BBC1’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show and, last Christmas, at The London Palladium.

It is suitable for over 15s only and starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £17.50.