Things to do over the next few days (September 29 to October 3)

There's lots to do in Lancashire - take your pick from these great events:

PAID: Black & Gold, Chorley, Saturday, September 30

Chorley-based soul and motown band Black & Gold roll into town for a great night of live dance music. This ten piece well-drilled outfit will play a night of soul standards and motown classics at The Lancastrian Suite in Chorley Town Hall. Artists covered on the night will include Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, Martha & The Vandellas, Dusty Springfield, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and many more. Tickets are £10, plus booking fee, and are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk or from Malcolm’s Musicland. Doors open at 7.30pm.



FREE: Bird Migration Bird Watch, Fleetwood, Sunday, October 1

Join the Rangers for an early morning bird watch.Please dress appropriately for a slow walk with frequent stops, to watch the birds. And don’t forget your binoculars and telescope if you have one. Meet at Rossall Point on The Esplanade in Fleetwood. Bird watch is expected to last approximately an hour - from 9am until 10am. Of course, there is nothing to stop you staying on and watching the birds after the Rangers leave. Admission is free. For more information call 01995 602125.



PAID: Marvellous Mammals, Leighton Moss, Saturday, September 30

Take your team and take part in this self-led family trail to discover more about the marvellous world of the mammals that live at Leighton Moss. Drop-in between 9.30am and 4pm. RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve can be found at Myers Farm, Storrs Lane, Silverdale, near Carnforth. Admission is free for RSPB members or £7 for adults; £4.50 for concessions and £3.50 for children. Visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events/ for more details.



FREE: Harry Potter Day, Fleetwood, Saturday, September 30

Dig out your magic wands and put on your glasses as Freeport Fleetwood turns into Hogwarts for a day, with Harry Potter, Hagrid, Dumbledore, Prof. McGonegal and the Sorting Hat all set to be there. Prepare to be ‘sorted’ into your chosen house. Will you be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw? Don’t miss the Harry Potter-themed treasure hunt. The fun starts at 11am but don’t leave it too late as the guests will be flying off at 4pm on Ministry business! For more visit www.freeport-fleetwood.com



FREE: Katy on the Market, Blackburn, Saturday, September 30

Head to Blackburn Market for this free event. Katy Ashworth from CBeebies ‘I Can Cook’ will be there between 1pm and 3pm. There will be two performances from Katy and loads of fun with their guest children’s entertainer, Dr Doolally. The whole event is being hosted by Rob Charles. This is one the kids will really enjoy.Blackburn Market will be open as usual from 9am until 5pm. For more information visit www.blackburnmarket.com/events/katy-on-the-market/ or call 01254 669258.



FREE: Family Craft Day, Thornton, Sunday, October 1

Discover your creative side, with a variety of activities in wood and willow. Fun for all the family. The event runs from 11am until 3pm at Wyre Estuary Country Park. The park is situated on the banks of the River Wyre. Many of the facilities are accessible to disabled people. The network of paths lead visitors through a variety of estuary and riverside views, where you’ll find a wide range of habitats and wildlife, including excellent birdwatching opportunities. There are picnic sites and family area.



FREE: Lancashire Honey Show, Preston, Sunday, October 1

Lancashire & North West Bee Keepers Association will be hosting their annual Honey Show at Brockholes Nature Reserve, so why not take the whole family down to find out more about this fascinating hobby? There will be two illustrated talks from John Ball and George Pilkington (pre-booking is required for these). You can also explore a host of stands, stalls, demos and all things bee related. And for the children there is buzzing arts and crafts (small charges on the door), just drop-in. To pre-book the talks call 01772 872000.



PAID: Pumpkin Picking, Downholland, from Sunday, October 1 until Tuesday, October 31

It’s time to get your wellies on and pick the perfect pumpkin. If you fancy it, then head on down to Pumpkin Alley at Poplar Farm and pick your perfect pumpkin this Halloween! This road-side patch is open from 10am until 5pm daily . Grab a wheelbarrow and explore the patch for your perfect pumpkin. Any pumpkin, any size are £4 or three for £10. Poplar Farm can be found on Delf Lane, Downholland, near Ormskirk. For more information call 07851 271190.



FREE: Preston People’s Festival, Preston, Saturday, September 30

This will be a day of street performance, stalls, a bar, food, live music and poetry. A community street performance will enact the Preston Suffragettes’ story. Throughout the day a ‘Walk of Fame’ will weave you around the city celebrating the people of Proud Preston. Finally, headlining the live music on Preston’s Flag Market is Robb Johnson. Alongside these fantastic acts are the Preston Peoples’ Choir, the Samba Dancers and the UNITE Brass Band. The fun runs from 10am until 8pm.



PAID: Tap Factory, Blackpool, Saturday, September 30

Tap Factory is so much more than a tap show – full of high energy dance, explosive percussion and unbelievable acrobatics, all wrapped up in a fun-filled evening. The stunning live music and choreography is created from the most ordinary of objects by a highly talented, internationally renowned cast of award-winning tap dancers. It’s being presented at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool, curtain up at 7.30pm. Ticket prices vary from £24 to £28. This is a show suitable for all the family.



FREE: Storytelling Festival, Darwen, Saturday, September 30

Indulge your imagination and witness some of the best storytellers in the business bring their enchanting tales to life in a variety of different spaces at Darwen Library Theatre. Explore all areas of the building, travel across continents with Peter Chand, fight dragons with Dommy B, and watch a magical show inside a whale! Plus there’ll be lots of library taster sessions to try your hand at, including arts and crafts from the Darwen Library Crafters and singing from the Library Larks . It runs from 11am until 4pm on Saturday and admission is free. For more information call 0844 847 1664.



FREE: World Fireworks Championships, Blackpool, Friday, September 29

The World Fireworks Championship Blackpool 2017 will light up the sky for the last time tonight - this will be a celebration display by UK and winner annoucement. The event promises a mouth-watering show for all the family. Starts from 7.30pm, with the first fireworks firing from approximately 8.30pm. Admission is free.



PAID: Famous Lancashire Tales & Ghost Stories, Colne, Tuesday, October 3

Award-winning Simon Entwistle will entertain you with a selection of tales and ghost stories from Lancashire. This is a perfect event for anyone interested in learning about the local area. The event starts at 4.30pm and is at Boundary Mill, Vivary Way in Colne. Tickets are £18.99, and this includes a welcome drink, talk and Lancashire Hotpot, followed by bread and butter pudding. For more information or to register your interest in this event, contact Boundary Mill on 01282 856200 or email coaches@boundarymill.co.uk



PAID: Murder at Mystery Manor, Morecambe, Friday, September 29

It’s Murder by Death as four of the world’s greatest detectives get trapped in a secluded country house and have to solve a mystery to save their reputations.... and lives! After Dark’s Agatha Christie style parody brings all the aspects of a thirties murder and turns it on its head. It’s at the Midland Hotel in Morecambe tonight. Tickets are £38.50 (inclusive of arrival drink, three-course dinner and evening’s entertainment). Call 01524 428370.



PAID: Gospel Bayfest, Morecambe, from Friday, September 29 until Sunday, October 1

The Morecambe Gospel Music Convention will run from Friday to Sunday at The Platform in Morecambe. There’ll be a fantastic line-up of Christian artists from throughout the British Isles taking part, including Dana, One Voice Community Choir (above), Live Issue and The Ayrton Family. Tickets are £40 for a full weekend pass - call 01524 582803.