Things to do this weekend (April 29 and 30)

It's Bank Holiday weekend, so there's no excuse not to try one of these great events.

FREE: Let’s Grow Preston Spring Fair, Preston, Saturday, April 29

To celebrate Dig In’s Birthday and the opening of Ashton Walled Community Garden a Spring Fair is being held at Ashton Walled Garden, Ashton Park on Pedders Lane in Preston. There will be stalls, community events, tombola, cakes, face painting, balloons, refreshments, information on their sites and volunteering opportunities. There will also be a Gardeners’ Question Time. It’s open from 10am until 4pm and free parking is available. All enquiries to letsgrowpreston@gmail.com or Annie Wynn on 07581 390415.

FREE: Lancaster Food and Drink Festival, Lancaster, Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1

There will be 51 high quality local growers, producers, foodies and retailers showcasing their tasty goodies in marquees and gazebos situated in the brewery garden at Lancaster Leisure Park. Whilst inside the brewery, there will be a whole host of live music, , from theTom Biddle Band, Hiroshima Twinkie, Bill the Canadian and Alex Hulme. The outdoor event runs from 12pm until 6pm, whilst the music and entertainment starts from 2pm until midnight.

PAID: Whittingham and Longridge Beer and Sausage Festival, Whittingham, Friday, April 28 until Sunday, April 30

This year the festival promises to be the biggest and best yet with over 80 beers and 15 flavours of sausages available. Live music acts for the festival include Lase Monkeys, The Heat and The Rockits. There will also be a drivers bar providing lemonade, cola and soda water free of charge. It’s being held at Whittingham Club in Preston. All funds raised will go to charity. Admission is £5 and it is open from 7pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.

PAID: High Jinx Magic, Illusion & Circus Show, Blackpool, until October 31

With a range of stunning fast paced illusions and eclectic mix of stage and circus skills you will sure to be amazed, entertained and have a fantastic time in the company of Michael Jordan. This is a show that is perfect for all the family to enjoy. He is performing at Viva Blackpool on Church Street. Ticket prices vary. Showtimes on Saturday and Sunday are 7.45pm. For more visit www.vivablackpool.com/event/high-jinx-magic-illusion-2016/

PAID: May Holiday Weekends Heritage Tram Tours, Blackpool, Saturday, April 28 until Monday, May 1

Head to Blackpool for three days of Heritage Tram action. Frequent Heritage Tram Tours every 10/20 minutes from 10am until 5pm with six Heritage trams in operation each day from special trams stops at Pleasure Beach (loop), North Pier and Tower (at Festival House), Cabin, Bispham, Cleveleys and Fleetwood Ferry. Ticket prices vary. To book call 01253 209521. Or visit http://www.blackpoolheritage.com/httours/ for more information.

PAID: Scare Kingdom Scream Park, Blackburn, Saturday, April 29

Encounter 13 horrific hybrids in a chilling game of hyde and seek! Hyde & Seek scare entertainment experience offers courageous couples, stalwart singles and fear-seeking families a chilling adventure inside the multi-award winning Manormortis haunted attraction. Tickets are £10. It is open from 6pm until 9pm at Hawkshaw Farm Park, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, near Blackburn. Call 07584 660513 for more information.

FREE: Scorton Bikes and Barrows Festival, Scorton, Saturday, April 29 until Monday, May 1

The weekend will be stuffed with things to do for all ages and interests. Art exhibitions, treasure hunts, food and craft fairs, Scorton Rose Queen day with games and stalls on the playing field, the Scorton Music Festival, a musical concert night, plenty of bicycle rides, a one mile fun run and the Sherriff 10k run, entertaining wheelbarrow racing, car rally, craft fair, a dog show, art exhibition, Songs of Praise and morris dancers! It is being held in Scorton village, near Lancaster. For more information call 01524 791329 or visit www.scortonvillage.com/bikes-barrows-festival/4548209027

PAID: World War 1 at Hoghton, Hoghton, Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1

This Bank Holiday weekend head to Hoghton Tower to experience the life and share the highs and lows of life in first world war Britain. All members of Echoes of a Gilded age will be in uniform or period dress and will be happy to talk about different aspects of the first world war and its impact on Britain, and its way of life. It starts at 11am on both days and admission is £5. Call 01254 852986 for more information. For a full programme of demonstrations see their website.

PAID: Hidden Treasures of Bleasdale, Bleasdale, Sunday, April 30

Meet at Bleasdale Parish Hall, off Brock Rakes for this event which looks at a source of the river Brock with the Friends of Garstang Walking Festival. You can have lunch by waterfalls at the base of Fiendsdale Head and meander back for tea at the village hall (own expense). A prompt 10am start. The walk is expected to finish at around 3pm. Admission is £4.50, with concessions at £3.50. Telephone 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: Secondary Cause of Death, Cabus, until Saturday, April 29

Cabus Players are staging Peter Gordon’s hilarious murder mystery Secondary Cause of Death. The play features the ‘language mangling’ Inspector Pratt who is clearly way out of his depth in this whodunit. The play will be staged at Cabus Village Hall, with the curtain going up at 7.30pm. Tickets are only £6 and are available from Billingtons Electrical and Croston Road Stores in Garstang. They can also be reserved, to be picked up on the door, by ringing Rob Knowles, on 01995 605608.