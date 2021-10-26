Did you spot Optimus Prime, Bumble Bee & Lightning McQueen in Chorley on Saturday?

The Stars and Cars Events' tour of the town, which is in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice, featured famous vehicles including; Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee, from the Transformers TV and film series, Lightning McQueen, featured in the Pixar movie Cars, the Dukes of Hazzard General Lee, plus many more.

The convoy which started its journey at Morrisons, travelled through Chorley and Buckshaw Village, before arriving at Derian House Children's Hospice.

While there was no official collection organised, more than £160 was collected during the journey for the Chorley charity thanks to kind-hearted onlookers.

The convoy was held at the weekend to say thank you to Stars and Cars motorshow ticket holders, following the cancellation of recent events due to the pandemic.

Ahead of Saturday's tour, Stars and Cars Events joint organiser Colin Wilby, said: "Because we've been out of action for the best part of 18 months now, we're putting on this tour, which is really just a thanks to everyone for holding on to their tickets."

The next Stars & Cars motorshow will be held on Sunday April 10, 2022 at the Bolton Arena, and will showcase the UK's largest display of themed replica vehicles from popular film franchises and TV.

As in previous years, all profits from the event will be donated to Derian House Children's Hospice.

Tickets are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/starscarsevents.

