Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who is John Whaite and where in Lancashire was he born

Chorley baker John Whaite will be joining other celebrity contestants, including, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn, entrepreneur Sara Davis, McFly's Tom Fletcher, CBBC host Rhys Stephens, comedian Robert Webb and Blackburn TV presenter AJ Odudu.

The news that the former Bake Off winner would be joining the show was revealed on August 5, during Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show on BBC Radio 2.

He will take to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor as one half of the first all-male partnership on the series.

Following the announcement, John said: “I’m so grateful, excited and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family.

“I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth.

“What’s more exciting for me is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.

“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts.”

What is John Whaite best known for?

The 33-year-old chef is best known for winning the third series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2012.

More recently Whaite has appeared as a resident chef on ITV's Lorraine programme, as well as co-presenting the ITV daytime cooking show Chopping Block alongside Rosemary Shrager.

Where was John born?

John was born in Chorley in 1998, where he grew up on a farm in Wrightington. He now lives in Leeds with his partner Paul Atkins.

Has he always been a baker?