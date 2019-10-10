A Lancashire library supports local business on Start-Up Day 2019

A free event offering help and advice to local small businesses and to support entrepreneurs to start–up is being held in Preston tomorrow (Friday, October 11).

Dedicated to supporting new businesses and small business owners in Preston, Start-Up Day 2019 will be held at the Harris on Friday, October 11, from 9.30 am to 4pm.

The annual national event offers free walk-in advice including business expertise, legal advice and networking opportunities with like-minded entrepreneurs.

It will also feature workshops, confidential one-to-one support and talks live-screened from the British Library.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "This is another superb example of how we are able to support businesses to thrive and to prosper in Lancashire.

"I'm pleased that we are taking part in this event.

"It will offer valuable support to businesses that have already been set-up. It will also help budding entrepreneurs to take the first steps towards turning their brilliant idea in to an actual business.

"Recent figures from the British Library have shown that library-based Business and IP Centres has helped to create an average of 15 new businesses every working day since 2016. Most of these were started at home, with 40% of them starting in a home office and almost a third of them starting at a kitchen table. These businesses are very successful, and exceed the national average.

"Hopefully the valuable insight and networking opportunities that entrepreneurs will be able to access at this event will help them to develop their business further, or to get a new business off the ground."

Start-Up Day is a partnership between the British Library’s Business & IP Centre national network and Santander.

More information about the event and the programme at the Harris is available at http://bit.ly/lancsstartup