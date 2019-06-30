Asia calling for Lancashire businesses after Brexit

Asia is calling after a Lancashire-based accountancy group went international to offer its clients vital support trading in new global markets after Brexit.

RfM+more, which has offices in Leyland, the Fylde Coast and Lancaster and Morecambe, has forged a partnership with a pan-Asia professional services firm to help businesses look East after Britain eventually leaves the EU.

And according to Dezan Shira & Associates (DSA), who specialise in supporting businesses to navigate and trade successfully in new and unfamiliar territory, there has never been a better time for British and Irish businesses to expand into Asian markets.

RfM's new partner says Asian countries offer enormous business opportunities to investors, with China tipped to become the world’s largest economy by 2030 and India in second spot.

And with the continuing uncertainty around Brexit and how UK businesses will trade in Europe, many companies are already looking to enter new markets further afield.

“I am delighted to enter into the co-operation agreement with Dezan Shira & Associates,” said RfM partner Paul Newsham. “It allows us to expand our client offering to include access to expert international advice and is in keeping with our firm’s philosophy of ‘+ more’.

“DSA have offices across East Asia as well as liaison offices in Germany, Spain, Russia and the United States, and we can help our clients access support from any of these offices. Similarly, if an international client is expanding into the UK, we can provide them with the local expertise they need to get set up and running.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues at DSA who have a similar approach to client service as ourselves.”

DSA is a specialist practice providing a wide range of strategic, tax, legal and accounting services to businesses entering, establishing and expanding their operations across East Asia.

They hold their clients’ hands through the entire process of Asian familiarisation, business planning, and corporate establishment. Once these foundations are laid, they can also provide administration, financial, HR, payroll, and IT services.

DSA already has strong links with the UK and Ireland having assisted over 300 UK and Ireland- based business in China alone. In May 2019, the organisation announced the launch of a dedicated UK and Ireland Desk , led by Head of Development, Maria Kotova.

“The large-consuming population, fast-developing economies, availability of diversified resources, improving infrastructure and growing digital landscape, among many other factors, make China, India, and ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) strategically important partners for UK and Ireland businesses,” explained Maria.

“With such a huge range of opportunities – from basic to high-tech industries – it is hard to ignore the region’s potential.”

In all RfM has six branches in the North West of England - Barrow, Ulverston and South Lakes are the others - as well as a practice in the City of London headed by renowned tax advisor John Kavanagh.

In a career spanning more than 30 years John worked for HMRC, global consultancy Deloitte and a top 20 accountancy firm, before setting up his own independent tax consultancy in 2004.

As well as being a chartered tax adviser, John is a member of the Association of Taxation Technicians and has also been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. His opinions on tax are highly valued and he has featured regularly in professional titles including Taxation, Tax Journal, the Journal of International Taxation, and the specialist website Taxationweb.