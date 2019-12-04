Baker Greggs launches its new shop in Chorley tomorrow

Bakery chain Greggs will open a new shop in Chorley tomorrow.

The new shop, at 18 Market Walk, will offer customers a contemporary food-on-the go experience, with seating available for customers who wish to enjoy their purchases both inside and outside the shop.

To celebrate the store opening, Chorley FC football mascot, Victor Magpie will make an appearance on the day.

Officiating the store opening, Victor will cut the ribbon and welcome hungry locals into the store at 11.30am.

A total of 11 new jobs have been created for the local community, with any remaining jobs advertised at greggsfamily.co.uk.

Dianne Kerrins, shop manager at Greggs Chorley, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Chorley, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, customers will be able to enjoy Greggs’ new Christmas range, featuring new menu additions such as the Festive Bake, Christmas Lunch Sandwich, Pigs Under Blanket Baguette and the Christmas Lunch Soup. Our popular Mint Hot Chocolate is also making a return following the successful launch last year.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee.

The Balanced Choice range includes a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit - all for fewer than 400 calories.

Shop opening times are 6.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.